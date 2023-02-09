SC collegium recommends appointment of 5 new Chief Justices

New Delhi, Feb 9 The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday recommended to the Centre the appointment of Chief Justices of the High Courts of Allahabad, Calcutta, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Manipur.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in a statement, said it, on January 31, recommended the elevation of Allahabad High Court's Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal to the Supreme Court and consequently, the office of Chief Justice would be falling vacant soon.

"Justice Pritinker Diwaker is the seniormost puisne Judge at the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad where he has been serving, on transfer, since October 3, 2018. Justice Pritinker Diwaker is the seniormost puisne Judge of the High Court of Chhattisgarh. The period which has been served by Justice Pritinker Diwaker as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad would provide useful experience in his work as the Chief Justice of that High Court."

The collegium said in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, consultation was held with consultee-judge/s, whose parent high court is Allahabad, with a view to ascertain his suitability for appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. "The consultee-Judge/s have concurred with the proposal for the appointment of Mr Justice Pritinker Diwaker as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad," it added.

In another statement, the collegium, which also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K.M. Joseph, said the collegium resolves to recommend the appointment of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur.

"In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, consultation was held with consultee-Judge/s on the suitability of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur for appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur. The consultee-Judge/s have concurred with the proposal for the appointment of Mr Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur," the collegium said.

The collegium also recommended the appointment of Justice Sonia G. Gokani of the Gujarat High Court as its Chief Justice.

The collegium by its resolution on January 31, had recommended the elevation of its Chief Justice Aravind Kumar to the Supreme Court, and this would leave the office vacant.

"In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, consultation has been held with the consultee-Judge/s with a view to ascertain the suitability of Ms Justice Sonia G Gokani for appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat. The consultee-Judge/s have concurred with the proposal for the appointment of Ms Justice Gokani as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Ms Justice Sonia G Gokani has good credentials and is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat," said the collegium in a statement.

The collegium also recommended that Justice Ramesh Sinha be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Chhattisgarh, after the retirement of Justice Arup Kumar Goswami on March 10, 2023.

Justice Sinha is the seniormost puisne judge from the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and is functioning there since his elevation on November 21, 2011. The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad is the largest high court in the country and, after the elevation of Justice Pankaj Mithal to the Supreme Court, it does not have any representation among the Chief Justices of the high courts.

"In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, consultation was held with the consultee-Judge/s whose parent High Court is the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with a view to ascertain the suitability of Mr Justice Ramesh Sinha for appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Chhattisgarh. The consultee-Judge/s have concurred with the proposal for the appointment of Mr Justice Ramesh Sinha as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Chhattisgarh," said the collegium.

In another statement, the collegium also recommended the appointment of Justice T.S. Sivagnanam as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, on the retirement of Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

The statement added that in anticipation of the retirement of Justice Shrivastava, the Collegium has decided to recommend Justice Sivagnanam, the seniormost Judge of the Calcutta High Court, for appointment as its Chief Justice. His parent high court is the Madras High Court.

Presently, the Madras High Court, which is one of the largest High Courts, has only one Chief Justice, namely Justice S. Manikumar, presently the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court but slated to demit office on April 23, 2023.

"In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, consultation was held with consultee-Judge/s with a view to ascertain the suitability of Mr Justice T.S. Sivagnanam for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. The consultee-Judge/s have concurred with the proposal for the appointment of Mr Justice T.S. Sivagnanam as the Chief Justice. Apart from this, the period which has been served by Mr Justice T.S. Sivagnanam as a Judge of the Calcutta High Court would provide useful experience in his work as the Chief Justice of that High Court," said the collegium statement.

