India's tally climbs to 213 Omicron variant cases, Delhi is leading with 57 cases

Omicron tally in India climbed to 215 new cases, the Union Minister informed on Wednesday, he further added that so far 90 patients have been recovered from this variant.



The country deceted Omicron variant in 15 states and Union territories, among this Delhi has 57 cases, Maharashtra 54, Telangana 24 and Karnataka 19, while Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal has 1 case each.

In capital Delhi the state government announced, the Covid- 19 positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing to track Omicron’s spread also the four private hospital in the state have converted into covid centers for treating patients.

Earlier the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC) urge citizens to avoid public gathering and events. They also asked the citizens for not to attend any Christmas and New year parties. And those who will be seen violating any rules, legal action will surely taken on them. Only 50 percent of capacity are allowed in confined/close spaces, BMC said.



Government also urged the nation for regular wearing masks, use of sanitizer and social distancing.