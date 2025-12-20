Is Overtraining Harmful to the Heart? What Experts Say After Chinese Bodybuilder’s Death

Wang Kun, popular Chinese bodybuilder died on December 17, 2025 at the age of 30 due to heart related issues. Wang Kun is known for hit health and monk lifestyle. Question arises that even tough , he abstained himself from alcohol, cigarettes, and unhealthy habits, so how did he develop a heart problem? Wang was one of the best bodybuilders, having won eight consecutive national bodybuilding championship titles. He prioritized physical training and lived a disciplined life.

According to TV9 report, Dr. Ajit Jain of the Cardiology Department at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Delhi states that the precise cause of death requires a medical examination. He notes a recent rise in heart attack cases among bodybuilders, potentially due to several factors. One such factor is the development of heart blood clots post-COVID-19, which can occur even in healthy individuals, restricting blood flow and increasing the risk of heart attack. High-dose, long-term steroid use for muscle building can negatively impact heart function. While not a direct cause, steroids can contribute to cardiac arrest, and overdoses have been linked to heart failure and heart attacks in recent years.

Extreme exercise weaken heart

Dr. Jain says that excessive exercise itself doesn't weaken the heart, but suddenly engaging in heavy workouts can affect it. Lifting heavy weights can put excessive pressure on the heart. This can cause the heart muscles to thicken and increase the risk of abnormal heartbeats. If a person engages in heavy workouts for a long time, they may be at risk, although the likelihood is low. The main causes are blood clots and steroid overdose.

Precaution We Should Take During Workout