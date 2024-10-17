Jan Aushadhi Kendras aiding patients with cheap medicines; Ajmer residents save up to 60 per cent

New Delhi, Oct 17 Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras have proved to be a boon for patients in Rajasthan's Ajmer district as hundreds of patients are buying medicines at reasonably low prices and making a savings up to 60 per cent on the range of medicines.

A couple of beneficiaries from Ajmer spoke to IANS about the benefits of the scheme and revealed how the generic medicines have considerably reduced their expenses on routine and expensive medicines, thereby helping them stay financially stable in times of crisis.

Nidhi Gehlot, a regular medicine buyer from Pradhan Mantri Aushadhi Kendra said that her family buys diabetes medicines every month.

"Earlier, we had to shell out medicines from the market worth Rs 2,500, but that has now reduced to Rs 400 or Rs 500," she said.

Durga, another female patient, said that she has been buying medicines from Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra for several months now and saving lots of money as the prices here are dirt-cheap as compared with other medicine shops.

"This is a good scheme started by the Prime Minister, due to which poor people are getting benefits," she said.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra, is proving to be a boon for patients. In the medicine center, medicines are available to patients at cheaper rates than the market prices, due to which they are benefiting.

Narendra Kumar Verma, a Pharmacist at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, situated outside the largest Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer told IANS that about 150 patients visit his store on a daily basis.

"We have 700 to 800 medicines in Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra, 150 patients come here every day. Many diabetes patients buy medicines from here. Patients benefit up to 60 per cent on buying medicines from Jan Aushadi Kendras," he said.

He further stated, "patients who used to take medicines worth Rs 5,000 from outside, get medicines here for Rs 1,000-1,500. Due to this, patients are very happy, they get more than 60 per cent savings, new products have also come here".

He also informed about the introduction of other medicines, including BP Insumet, Nebulizer Machine, Chyawanprash, protein for sugar patients, powder for kidney patients at the Jan Aushadi Kendras.

"Patients get at least 60 per cent benefit from the medicines available at Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra, while patients get up to 90 per cent benefit from other medicines," he added.

Notably, the Jan Aushadhi Kendras under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) registered record sales in September this year at Rs 200 crore, its highest ever monthly sales.

Under the PMBJP, the Aushadhi Kendras have sold medicines worth Rs 6,100 in past 10 years which has led to estimated savings of Rs 30,000 crore for the citizens, said a recent statement by the Health Ministry.

