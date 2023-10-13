Janhvi Kapoor to raise awareness about HPV vaccination

Serum Institute of India launched the ‘IPledgeToPrevent’ campaign initiative to address the pressing issue of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). The initiative kickstarts with an awareness video featuring Janhvi Kapoor, early vaccination in safeguarding the health and safety of our loved ones. Lending her support, Janhvi Kapoor shared, “HPV is a major health concern that can lead to devastating consequences, including cervical cancer.

It’s crucial to acknowledge that HPV doesn’t discriminate by gender. It’s an issue that affects us all, and the more we know, the better we can protect ourselves and our loved ones. By standing together, we have the power to educate, to empower one another, and to make a real impact in preventing this silent threat. I pledge to prevent, because knowledge is our strongest shield against HPV.”