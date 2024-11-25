Japan starts first publicly funded PFAS blood test

Tokyo, Nov 25 Japan's Kibichuo Town in Okayama Prefecture on Monday became the first in the country to launch publicly funded blood tests for residents after extremely high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were detected in local water supplies.

At a testing facility in the town, residents began arriving for blood sampling starting at 8:30 a.m. local time, reports Xinhua, quoting public broadcaster NHK.

The initiative comes after water from a local treatment plant supplying about 1,000 people was found last October to contain PFAS concentrations 28 times the national interim target level.

The tests are available to residents and workers aged two and older in the affected water supply area, with around 790 individuals registered as of Monday. Blood sampling will continue through December 8, according to the report.

Results are expected to be mailed to individuals by January 2025.

PFAS encompasses over 10,000 synthetic chemicals, including perfluorooctanesulfonic acid and perfluorooctanoic acids, used in products like non-stick cookware and water-resistant clothing.

In its first health assessment of the substances in June, Japan's food safety panel concluded that the effects of PFAS on birthweight loss and reduced immunity are "undeniable," even though "evidence is limited" regarding the potential of PFAS to cause cancer.

