Kerala logs 346 new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, March 28 Kerala on Monday recorded 346 new Covid cases while the test positivity rate stood at 2.90 per cent, said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.

While 471 people recovered, the total number of active case further fell to 3,682 of which 11.2 per cent were being treated in various hospitals.

With one Covid death being reported, the state's total death toll reached 67,822.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor