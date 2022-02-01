Kerala logs 51,887 new Covid cases, TPR 42%

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 Kerala on Tuesday recorded 51,887 Covid cases from 1,21,048 samples tested and the state's test positivity rate stood at 42.86 per cent, state Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

While 40,383 turned negative, the number of active cases in the state was 3,67,847, of which 3.2 per cent were at various hospitals.

The day also saw 24 Covid deaths, the total death toll to 55,600.

On the vaccination front, 100 per cent (2.68 crore) have got one dose, of which 84 per cent (2.25 crore) have taken both the doses.

In the 15-18 year segment, 71 per cent (10.82 lakh) have been given one dose.

