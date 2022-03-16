Kerala logs 966 new Covid cases, five deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, March 16 Kerala on Wednesday saw the Covid test positivity rate fell below 4 per cent, for the first time in several months, while there were 966 new cases, Health Minister Veena George said a statement.

With 1,444 turning negative, the total active cases came down to 7,536, of which 9.6 per cent patients were under treatment in various hospitals.

There were another five Covid deaths, taking the total death toll to 67,008.

