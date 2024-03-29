KGMU to revive its kidney transplant programme

Lucknow, March 29 King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has decided to give a push to its kidney transplant programme that has remained suspended for nearly a year.

Started in 2014, KGMU’s kidney transplant programme faced challenges as some faculty left the institute.

However, it started again in December 2022 and by April 2023, five kidney transplants were conducted.

But once again, due to improper allotment of transplant operating theatre, the programme hit a roadblock.

KGMU Vice Chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand said arrangements are being made to make the operating theatre available to the transplant unit on a regular basis.

“Two operating schedules have been set aside for kidney transplants. This will help take the kidney transplant programme ahead smoothly,” she said.

