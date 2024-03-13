Know How Excessive Device Use, Especially Headphones, Can Impact Health

Excessive use of electronic devices, especially headphones, can have serious health consequences, as illustrated by a concerning incident involving a woman in Shandong, China. The woman, named Wang, suffered permanent hearing damage due to her habit of continuously listening to songs using headphones.

Wang, who used headphones every night to enjoy music, began experiencing hearing issues, prompting her to seek medical help. After a checkup, the doctor diagnosed her with permanent neurological hearing damage, making it challenging for her to hear. When questioned about any potential ear damage, Wang disclosed her habit of constantly listening to songs.

The doctor explained that the continuous exposure to loud music through headphones had caused irreversible damage to her ears, resulting in difficulty hearing. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with prolonged and excessive use of headphones. It is crucial for individuals to be mindful of their listening habits, take breaks, and avoid prolonged exposure to loud sounds to safeguard their hearing health.