Know How a Consistent Sleep Schedule Can Help Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

Sleep health is important for overall good health that is why experts always recommend getting at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep every day. But if you do not get enough sleep or stay awake for too long, you may increase your risk of various serious diseases. A recent study has revealed that getting regular and adequate sleep can prevent the risk of Type 2 Diabetes. But it is not just sleeping 7 to 8 hours, but sleep pattern and regularity are important.

A study conducted in the United States has shown that people who do not get regular and adequate sleep are at a higher risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes. The study, led by researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, monitored sleep patterns over seven nights and studied the sleep patterns of the participants for seven years.

The researchers found that irregular sleep increases the risk of diabetes in people. People with the most irregular sleep patterns had a 34 percent higher risk of diabetes than those with the least. A regular sleep pattern means that you go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. The research found that people with regular sleep patterns have a much lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Also Read: Did You Know? Sleeping On Stomach May Be Harmful, Know Ideal Position

About half a billion people worldwide are affected by type 2 diabetes. The disease is one of the top 10 leading causes of death and disability. By 2050, the number of people with type 2 diabetes is expected to more than double to 1.3 billion.