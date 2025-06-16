Did You Know? Sleeping On Stomach May Be Harmful, Know Ideal Position

We always ignore the way we sleep, but did you know if we sleep in wrong position can affect your heart health. We should always make sure that how we sleep and which is recommended position. Some people find sleeping on their stomachs, i.e. on their backs, comfortable, which gives them a restful sleep. However, it is often advised to be careful about this habit. Because the question arises in the minds of many whether this sleeping habit can also affect our heart health. According to Dr. Niranjan Hiremath, Senior Consultant, Cardiologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, in an interview with the website onlymyhealth.com, according to him, sleeping on the stomach provides temporary relief to some people, but in the long run, this habit can be harmful to health. Especially for those who already have heart disease risks or problems, sleeping on the stomach can be more troublesome. Long-term habit of sleeping on the stomach can pose a risk to heart and physical health, so it is necessary to take care of this.

Can sleeping on your stomach increase your risk of heart disease?

According to Dr. Niranjan Hiremath, sleeping on your stomach is known as the 'prone position'. Sleeping on your stomach is harmful to your health in many ways. Doing so can lead to damage to your spine and heart health. Although sleeping on your stomach does not directly harm the heart, it causes problems with blood circulation, disrupts the flow of oxygen in the body and affects sleep, which can lead to heart problems. This can lead to health problems for those who have the habit of sleeping on their stomach. Dr. Niranjan says that sleeping on your stomach is not directly linked to the risk of heart disease. Sleeping on your stomach can cause more health problems for those who already suffer from heart disease, respiratory problems and sleep apnea. These problems can cause difficulty breathing, back and neck pain. Stress and sleep problems can cause problems. Sleep-related problems can lead to high blood pressure, increased levels of stress hormones, and heart-related problems.

When sleep quality deteriorates, it has a bad effect on the heart. In such a situation, people who sleep less, suffer from insomnia or sleep apnea are at an increased risk of heart-related diseases. Due to constant sleep deprivation, people develop problems like high blood pressure, increased stress, and heart function.

What is the best sleeping position for heart health?

According to Dr. Niranjan, sleeping on your back or left side is beneficial for heart health. Sleeping on your back helps distribute weight evenly throughout the body and reduces pressure on the heart, while sleeping on your left side improves blood circulation.