Los Angeles County confirms first presumptive monkeypox case

Los Angeles, June 3 Los Angeles County in the west of the US confirmed the first presumptive case of monkeypox infection.

The first suspected case of monkeypox was confirmed on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The patient is an adult resident, who recently travelled and had a known close contact to a case, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The patient is symptomatic but not hospitalised, and is isolated from others, according to the Health department.

The department is awaiting final confirmation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials in the county are continuing to investigate and conduct contact tracing and post-exposure prevention for close contacts.

The risk of monkeypox in the general population remains very low, said the Health department.

