Lucknow reports 47 dengue cases in a day

Lucknow, Nov 21 Even as the mercury begins to dip and winter sets in, there has been no let-up in dengue cases, with Lucknow registering 47 cases in just a day.

Majority of the new dengue cases were reported from congested residential and commercial localities like Aishbagh (6), Chandar Nagar (5), Aliganj (5), Indira Nagar (4), NK Road (5) and Chinhat (4).

Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer, said: "Notices were issued to 14 houses where mosquito larva was spotted by the health teams conducting survey to check mosquito breeding."

Experts said that despite fall in temperature number of new daily cases might take a couple of days more to go down.

Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors, said: "Fall in day temperature came just two days before and it might take a few more days for fresh dengue cases to go down.

"Temperature below 25 degrees Celsius is considered adverse for mosquito breeding and hence we can hope new cases will go down in the coming week."

The state health department has issued directives to all private labs to update test report of dengue samples with the health department at the district level particularly of the ELISA test, which is a confirmatory test for dengue.

However, no new Covid case was reported in the state capital on Sunday and there are only seven active Covid cases in the district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor