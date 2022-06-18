Madras HC to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols from Monday
By IANS | Published: June 18, 2022 12:36 PM 2022-06-18T12:36:04+5:30 2022-06-18T12:45:14+5:30
Chennai, June 18 The Madras High Court will strictly follow Covid-19 protocols from Monday amid the spike in cases across Tamil Nadu, as well as the country.
The court has made wearing masks, keeping a safe distance and regular sanitation mandatory for lawyers, court staff, litigants and all others who enter the court premises.
The High Court registry in a notification said that litigants would not be permitted entry in the court building unless their presence was absolutely necessary.
All entrants must undergo a temperature check and ensure that they have sanitised their hands.
The notification also said that overcrowding or gathering at the court premises is strictly prohibited.
