Mandaviya participates in cyclothon held by NBEMS

New Delhi, Dec 19 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday participated in a cyclothon organised by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) here.

The cycle rally with the theme "Save Earth, Save Life" commenced from Nirman Bhawan and traversed through Kartavya Path.

Several cycling enthusiasts were part of this early winter morning cyclothon, aiming to encourage physical activities.

As he led the cyclothon, Mandaviya urged people to use cycles to promote health and fitness.

He appreciated the enthusiasm of the participants who joined the awareness rally despite the cold weather.

"A cycle can substantially help to address environment issues as it is a no-pollution vehicle. Many developed countries are using cycles on a large scale. While in India it is known as a poor-man's vehicle. It should be our aim to transform this into a rich man's vehicle. It needs to be a 'passion' instead of 'fashion'," Mandaviya said on the occasion.

"Let us make the cycling a part of our life for a Green Earth and a healthy Earth."

Highlighting the significance of cycling and physical activities, Mandaviya said "we need to inculcate exercise in our lives for physical as well as mental benefits. Physical activities are known to keep away many of the non-communicable and lifestyle diseases".

The Health Minister also complimented NBEMS for their "Go-Green" drive and proactive role towards health promotion and environment protection.

Accompanying Mandaviya were Abhijat Sheth, President of NBEMS, and other governing body members.

The officers and staff of NBEMS also participated.

