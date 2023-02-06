Mayo Clinic opens patient information office in India

New Delhi, Feb 6 Mayo Clinic, a non-profit organisation based in the US, on Monday announced that it has opened a patient information office in Mumbai to assist patients who wish to make appointments at its locations worldwide.

The office staff, who is fluent in Hindi and English, will assist patients, their families, and physic who refer patients in scheduling appointments at Mayo Clinics in Rochester, Minnesota, Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona, Jacksonville, Florida and London.

"Mayo Clinic seeks to serve as a resource for patients and healthcare providers around the world. Our international patient information offices help us provide patients with a seamless experience when seeking care at Mayo Clinic," Mohamad

Moreover, the staff from the Mumbai office will assist with travel, lodging, billing and insurance arrangements, as well as provide a general orientation to the Mayo Clinic, facilitate the Mayo Clinic review of medical records and coordinate future appointments.

Mayo Clinic also has patient information offices in Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama and Peru.

The non-profit organisation said that it accepts appointment requests directly from patients and patient referrals from physic.

It also mentioned that interpreters are available at no cost to help healthcare providers communicate with patients whose primary language is not English.

Mayo Clinic serves nearly 1.4 million people from 139 countries every year.

