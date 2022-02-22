MediBuddy raises $125 mn in series C funding

New Delhi, Feb 22 MediBuddy, an end-to-end digital healthcare platform, on Tuesday raised $125 million in Series C funding from Quadria Capital and Lightrock India, along with participation from several existing investors.

It is the largest funding round in the digital healthcare services space, so far.

With the new round of funding, the comprehensive healthcare platform will further invest in customer awareness, hiring, strengthening technology platforms including data science capabilities, clinical research, and product development.

"MediBuddy is playing a critical role in organising primary healthcare services, improving quality and convenience even as it expands access across India including Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns," said Tejasvi Ravi, Principal & Healthcare lead, Lightrock India, in a statement.

"MediBuddy's care-platform provides seamlessly integrated care that is leading the way in increasing uptake of primary healthcare and helping millions of customers stay healthy," Ravi added.

MediBuddy provides its users with 24x7 access to specialist doctors via video calls, doorstep medicine delivery, at-home lab tests, mental health support, and other integrated healthcare services; all in one place.

The platform has successfully catered to the healthcare needs of over three crore Ind, leveraging its unparalleled pan-India network of 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3,000 diagnostic centres, and 2,500 pharmacies across the country.

The digital healthcare platform, which recently roped in Amitabh Bachchan as its official brand ambassador, has also launched several other initiatives such as at-home sample pickup of blood tests, RT-PCR tests, Covid vaccination, tracking availability of hospital beds for Covid patients, a 24x7 Covid helpline number, and mental health counselling.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor