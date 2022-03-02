Mexico sees decline in Covid cases for 5th straight week

Mexico City, March 2 Mexico has seen a downward trend in Covid-19 cases for five consecutive weeks, with half of the country's states reporting no deaths in recent days, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell has said.

The official added that currently only 0.8 per cent of cases are considered active, while hospitalizations due to Covid-19 are showing a sustained decline, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are in the fifth consecutive week of a reduction in cases. As we have reported, the number of daily cases began to fall in mid-January," Lopez-Gatell told journalists at the National Palace in Mexico City, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, the Covid-19 fatality rate was 82 per cent lower than that at the highest peak of the pandemic, according to Lopez-Gatell.

As of Monday, Mexico had accumulated 5,508,629 Covid-19 cases and 318,149 deaths from the disease.

