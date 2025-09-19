Mission Saksham Anganwadi, Poshan 2.0 to boost nutrition of children & pregnant women: PMO

New Delhi, Sep 19 Government initiatives Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 aim to strengthen the nutrition of children, adolescent girls, and pregnant women, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, the PMO lauded a media article by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on the integrated nutrition support programme, undertaken by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The programme seeks to address the challenges of malnutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers through a strategic shift in nutrition content and delivery and by the creation of a convergent eco-system to develop and promote practices that nurture health, wellness, and immunity.

“Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 is a major initiative taken to improve the nutrition of children, adolescent girls, and pregnant mothers,” the PMO said in the post.

“Through this, millions of beneficiaries are receiving help via the vast network of Anganwadi centers spread across the country. How this scheme of the Ministry of Women and Child Development is shaping the future of our millions of children, Union Minister Annapurna Devi ji has explained in detail in this article,” the post added.

In the article, Devi underscored the efforts of the 14 lakh Anganwadi centers spread across the country, providing services to nearly 10 crore beneficiaries.

“This article highlights the fact that through Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, the Ministry of Women and Child Development is developing an integrated mechanism to improve the nutritional outcomes of children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers,” Devi said.

“The centerpiece of this campaign is the vast network of 14 lakh Anganwadi centres spread across the country, which is providing services to nearly 10 crore beneficiaries. The Ministry of Women and Child Development, working on the principle of 'one meal at a time,' is nourishing India's future through the health and nutrition of over eight crore children,” she added.

Poshan 2.0 aims to contribute to human capital development of the country; address challenges of malnutrition; promote nutrition awareness and good eating habits for sustainable health and wellbeing; and address nutrition-related deficiencies through key strategies.

