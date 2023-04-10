Mock drills in Bihar hospitals to check Covid effectiveness

Patna, April 10 In a bid to check Covid effectiveness, the Bihar health department has decided to conduct mock drills in hospitals across the state on Monday.

During the mock drills, authorities will check the status of equipment including beds, ventilators, ambulance services, availability of oxygen cylinders and medicines.

The development comes amid a surge in fresh Covid cases in Bihar.

On Sunday, the state reported 42 cases, including 14 in Patna.

Besides Patna, six patients tested positive in Bhagalpur; three each in Khagaria, Munger and Vaishali; two each in Arwal, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Rohtas and Sitamarhi; and one each in Aurangabad, Begusarai and East Champaran.

The health department checked 49,369 patients on Sunday.

