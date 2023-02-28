Modi govt revises medicine prices of diabetes, blood pressure and other ailments

The government's National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the retail prices of 74 medicines including diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the prices under the Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013, based on the decision of the 109th authority meeting held on February 21, 2023," according to a notification issued by the NPPA on Monday.

The drug pricing regulator through the notification fixed the price of one tablet of Dapagliflozin Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride (extended-release tablets) at Rs 27.75. The price of one tablet of blood pressure lowering medication Telmisartan and Bisoprolol Fumarate tablets has been fixed at Rs 10.92.The NPPA said it has also revised the ceiling price of 80 scheduled formulations (NLEM 2022) including the one to treat epilepsy and neutropenia.

The ceiling price of one tablet (200mg) of Sodium Valproate has been fixed at Rs 3.20. Similarly, the ceiling price of Filgrastim injection (one vial) has been fixed at Rs 1,034.51.The price of one tablet of Hydrocortisone (20 mg), a steroid, has been fixed at Rs 13.28.According to a separate notification on Monday, the NPPA has also revised the ceiling price of 80 scheduled formulations under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 (NLEM 2022) based on the decision of 109th Authority meeting dated February 21.The NPPA is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and to enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country.It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels. The regulator implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order. It is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for controlled drugs from consumers.