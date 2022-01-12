Modi to discuss Covid situation with CMs on Thursday

New Delhi, Jan 12 Amid a rise in the Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to discuss the situation with the chief ministers on Thursday evening, sources said on Wednesday.

During the interaction with the chief ministers, Modi will review the Covid situation in the country and steps implemented to control the spread of the virus.

"In the meeting, the Prime Minister will discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response," sources said.

On Sunday, Modi had chaired a high-level meeting to assess the Covid situation in the country, ongoing preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign in the country and the emergence of new Covid-19 variant Omicron and its public health implications for the country.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister had said that a meeting with the chief ministers would be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response.

The Prime Minister had directed the officials to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level.

After a detailed discussion, the Prime Minister had directed that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases and required technical support be provided to states which are currently reporting higher number of cases.

He highlighted the need to ensure effective usage of masks and physical distancing measures as a new normal to control the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister further exhorted the need for effective implementation of home isolation for mild/asymptomatic cases and to disseminate the factual information to the community at large.

