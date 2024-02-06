Monkey Fever: Two Deaths Reported in Karnataka, 49 Infected

Monkey fever, also known as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), is on the rise in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. According to the news agency PTI, two people have died due to monkey fever in the state, and 49 people have been infected so far. The health department is struggling to contain the disease.

What is Monkey Fever?

According to a study published on NLM, monkey fever is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can spread from animals to humans. The disease is caused by a virus that is transmitted to humans through the bite of ticks that live on monkeys. The disease is spreading rapidly in the country. Cases have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa.

How Deadly is the Disease?

Monkey fever can be fatal for humans. In Karnataka, the disease has claimed two lives so far. The first death occurred on January 8 in Hosanagar, Shivamogga district, where an 18-year-old girl died. The second death occurred in Manipal, Udupi district.

What are the Symptoms?

Sudden high fever, severe headache, vomiting, muscle pain, gastrointestinal symptoms, and fatigue are some of the main symptoms of monkey fever. According to health experts, severe symptoms of monkey fever can include bleeding from the nose and gums. It can also lead to various neurological problems. In such cases, immediate medical attention is required.

How to Prevent Monkey Fever?

There is no specific treatment for monkey fever. If you experience any symptoms, see a doctor immediately. To prevent the disease, drink plenty of water and maintain good hygiene. There is also a vaccine available that can help reduce the risk of infection.