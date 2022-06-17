Moroccan king tests positive for Covid-19

Rabat, June 17 Moroccan King Mohammed VI has tested positive for Covid-19, official news agency MAP has reported.

King Mohammed VI, has developed no symptoms of Covid-19, Lahcen Belyamani, the king's personal physician, was quoted by MAP as saying in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The doctor has prescribed the king a few days of rest.

