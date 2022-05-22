Myanmar reports 16 more Covid-19 cases

Yangon, May 22 Myanmar recorded 16 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 613,219, according to the Health Ministry.

The Ministry said on Saturday that health authorities tested 7,048 people for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in the country, and the daily positivity rate was 0.23 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Ministry's figures, the death toll from Covid-19 remained unchanged at 19,434 as no new deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours in the Southeast Asian country.

As of Saturday, the total number of patients who recovered from Covid-19 in the country has reached 592,174 after eight new recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours, official data showed.

Myanmar detected its first Covid-19 cases in March 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor