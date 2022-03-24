New daily Covid cases, TPR continue fall in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, March 24 The daily new Covid cases and test positivity rate continue to fall in Kerala, as on Thursday, 558 cases were recorded, while the test positivity rate came down to 2.63 per cent - an all-time low in the past several months, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

Another 773 recoveries were recorded while the total active cases in the state stood at 4,802, of which 10 per cent were being treated in various hospitals.

Two more Covid deaths were recorded, taking the total death toll to 67,550.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor