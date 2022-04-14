New Zealand reports 9,563 new community cases of Covid-19

Wellington, April 14 New Zealand recorded 9,563 new community cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 1,903 were detected in the largest city of Auckland, according to the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, 61 new cases of Covid were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently, 528 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 28 in intensive care units. The ministry also reported 16 more deaths from Covid.

New Zealand has reported 803,269 confirmed cases of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

It is currently at the second-highest Orange setting under its Covid Protection Framework. Under Orange, there are no indoor capacity limits and the seated and separated rule for hospitality venues lifts, cafes and restaurants are able to fill up again. People are required to wear a face mask in many indoor settings.

