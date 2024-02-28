Nithin Kamath's Mild Stroke Sparks Conversation on Fitness vs Health: Insights from Close Associate

In the wake of Nithin Kamath's recent disclosure about suffering a mild stroke, a debate and discussion have been sparked regarding the distinction between fitness and health. As the CEO of Zerodha, Nithin's revelation has prompted deeper reflections on the broader concepts of physical well-being and their implications.

Claiming to know Zerodha's CEO closely, not specifying whether associate or a friend, gave insights about the CEO's life. Dilip Kumar, named on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, shared insights into their shared experiences and shed light on the nuanced differences between fitness and health. While many often conflate the two terms, they represent distinct aspects of an individual's well-being.

"First, I work with Nithin closely. We have done workouts and races together. I know him a little more than others making opinions and commentary on social media," Dilip Kumar's post read.

According to Kumar, fitness primarily pertains to one's physical capabilities and performance in various activities. It encompasses attributes such as endurance, stamina, strength, flexibility, power, and speed. Individuals often strive to enhance their fitness levels through exercise, training, and lifestyle choices. However, being fit does not necessarily equate to being healthy.

Going to gym, running or doing thousands steps it doesn't guarantee health and being fit can contribute to overall health, it's possible for someone to be physically fit but still experience health issues due to poor nutrition, stress, lack of sleep, or underlying medical conditions, claim Kumar in his X post.

According to Dilip Kumar's post, Going to a gym or doing a run doesn’t get you a heart attack or stroke, but overdoing it may strike you.

He also suggests people do regular physical tests instead of following Instagram or YouTube influencers for knowledge.

"Fitness is important and can be achieved through specific physical activities. Health considers various dimensions of well-being and is achieved by sustainable long-term practices. Striking a balance between both is real work," said Kumar.