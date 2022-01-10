Nitish Kumar tests Covid positive

Patna, Jan Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The Chief Minister's Office, announcing the development, has uploaded his health status on different social media platforms and asked people to stay safe.

Nitish Kumar has isolated himself in his residence.

Sources have said that he will soon shift to a 7 Circular Road bungalow on a temporary basis so that sanitation of his present residence at 1 Anne Marg can take place.

The CMO has appealed to people of Bihar to stay indoors as much as possible and go to the market only for necessary work.

At present, many ministers in the Nitish Kumar government have already tested Corona positive and are staying in home isolation. Deputy CMs Tar Kishore Prasad, and Renu Devi, as well as ministers Ashok Chaudhary, Santosh Kumar Suman and others tested corona positive and are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the cases in the state are rising every day. On Monday, the Health Department had registered 4,737 cases in Bihar including 2,566 from Patna. With this, total active cases reached to 20,938 in Bihar. On Sunday, 5,022 cases appeared across the state.

According to a Health Department official, five deaths were reported from Patna including three from Patna AIIMS, and one each from the PMCH and the IGIMS.

