No cholera cases registered in Uzbekistan: Health official
By IANS | Published: July 26, 2022 02:15 AM2022-07-26T02:15:04+5:302022-07-26T02:30:14+5:30
Tashkent, July 26 No cholera cases have been registered in Uzbekistan and reports that the disease may have entered from neighbouring Afghanistan are unfounded, a Uzbek Health official said.
"The information suggesting cholera entering Uzbekistan from Afghanistan is completely false, no cholera disease detected in our country," Nurmat Atabekod, Deputy Head of the Uzbek Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Service, said in a statement on Monday.
Uzbekistan announced last week that it tightened sanitary-medical controls at its border crossings amid a reported cholera outbreak in neighbouring Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency reported.
All customs posts at land and air border crossings have been provided with thermal imagers and non-contact thermometers for examining those arriving in Uzbekistan, it said.
Uzbekistan shares a 144-km border with Afghanistan, with road and railway connections on a bridge over the Amudarya river.
