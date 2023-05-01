Now, a 'hereditary cancer clinic' at Mumbai's Ambani hospital

Mumbai, May 1 The Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) has launched a pioneering 'Hereditary Cancer Clinic' to provide personalised cancer care to patients with the latest precision oncology care, an official said here on Monday.

This will enable hereditary testing samples to identify gene mutations in an individual and his family, provide insight into the likelihood of developing cancer before symptoms show up and harness the power of precision medicine to deliver innovative therapies that address the individual patient's needs.

India reports an estimated 1.40 million new cancer cases annually and with such a high incidence, "precision oncology" has the potential to significantly reduce the burden of the disease by improving the effectiveness of cancer treatment.

Speaking at the launch late on Sunday, KDAH Chairperson Tina Anil Ambani said that "precision oncology" and personalised medicine is the new frontier in cancer care and the new clinic will focus on precision oncology-personalised medicines that can predict familial risk for cancers and take remedial measures.

Precision Oncology profiles tumours at the molecular level and identifies alterations so that personalised treatment can be specifically designed and targeted to tackle the patient's unique form of cancer, and deliver the precision medicine to the right patient at the right time with the right dose.

KDAH CEO and Executive Director Dr. Santosh Shetty said that with this new facility, the hospital remains ahead and in line with the best global practices in cancer cure with cutting-edge technology and research.

A spokesperson said that the KDAH's Hereditary Cancer Clinic is the first in a private hospital in Mumbai with a similar facility available in Tata Memorial Centre, Parel.

