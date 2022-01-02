NZ reports 2 new Omicron cases, tally reaches 90

Wellington, Jan 2 New Zealand detected two new Omicron cases at the border, taking the overall number of people infected with the new Covid-19 variant to 90, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand reported 138 new Covid-19 cases 105 community and 33 imported cases at the border, said the Ministry.

Among the new community infections, 71 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 22 in the Bay of Plenty, seven in Waikato, four in the Lakes region and one in Hawke's Bay, reports Xinhua news agency.

There were 43 Covid-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals including five cases in intensive care units (ICU) or high dependency units (HDU).

The Ministry also reported two deaths of Covid-19 patients over the past 48 hours in Auckland.

New Zealand has thus recorded 13,883 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, while the death toll increased to 51.

About 92 per cent of eligible New Zealanders have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

New Zealand is currently using the Covid-19 Protection Framework or traffic lights framework.

Northland in the North Island is under the red settings, while the rest of the country, including Auckland and capital city Wellington, were under orange settings.

