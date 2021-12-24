Odisha govt imposes restrictions for Christmas, New Year celebrations

Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 With the detection of four Omicron cases, the Odisha government has imposed restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Odisha Chief Secretary S.C. Mahapatra on Friday issued an order, which will remain in force from December 25, 2021 to January 2, 2022.

As per the order, Christmas celebrations will be limited to the churches with participation of a maximum of 50 persons. All have to strictly follow Covid protocols. They will have to follow all the other conditions imposed by the local authorities.

Parties like Zero Night celebration, Welcome to New Year in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, kalyan mandaps, etc., have been completely banned across the state, the government said in the order.

"No celebration other than marriage (but not receptions and ancillary functions) is allowed across the State. No community feast is also allowed. No social gathering, rallies, orchestras, dances and other cultural programmes shall be permitted," read the order. The government has allowed funeral rites with following due Covid-19 protocols.

There will be strict vigilance on crowding and gathering during the above occasions, the order said.

Earlier, in its guidelines for December, the state government had imposed some restrictions on religious festivals and functions. However, more restrictions have been imposed as in the past few days the state has reported four Omicron cases, officials said.

District collectors, Cuttack-Bhubaneswar police commissioner and municipal commissioners have been asked to scrupulously implement these guidelines and take all possible measures to enforce the guidelines.

They have been authorised to impose any additional restrictions as may be felt necessary in the interest of containment of spread of Covid-19 and to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour is followed by all concerned.

If any person violates the above guidelines, he/she will be taken to task as per the existing provisions in laws, warned the government.

