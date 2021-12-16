Omicron: Infection spreads 70 times faster than Delta, a new study has revealed

Scientists are working day and night to gather as much information as possible about the new variant of the Corona, the Omicron. Studies are revealing new things about this variant. A new study from the University of Hong Kong has now come out on the Omicron variant. The findings in this study are worrying. However, this new variant does not make people very seriously ill, which is a matter of relief. According to a study of data obtained from doctors in South Africa, the Omicron variant transmits almost 70 times faster than the Delta and the original Corona strain. However, serious illnesses are much less likely.

Studies have shown that omicron spreads rapidly in the respiratory system 24 hours after infection. The team of researchers says that the new variant of the corona, the Omicron, replicates 10 times less in lung tissue than its original form, indicating that it is 'less intense'. According to the study, omicron spreads rapidly from one person to another.

It is important to note that the severity of disease in humans is not determined only by virus replication but also by the host immune response to the infection, which may lead to dysregulation of the innate immune system," Chan said in a statement. "It is also noted that by infecting many more people, a very infectious virus may cause more severe disease and death even though the virus itself may be less pathogenic," he explained.