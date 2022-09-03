Organ donation linked to tradition of common prosperity: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Sep 3 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that the issue of organ donation is inextricably linked to our tradition of common prosperity.

Addressing a gathering after virtually inaugurating the 'Swasth Sabal Bharat' conclave, which was organised to discuss the present situation of organ donation in India and find solutions to the challenges ahead, the minister said, "It is in our cultural tradition that we think of not only our own benefit, but also that of others, and the issue of organ donation is intricately linked to such a vision."

Mandaviya emphasised on 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's movement to encourage people to come forward to donate their organs on humanitarian grounds.

"It is not possible for the government or NGOs alone to convince people for organ donation. There has to be a people's movement for the campaign to be successful," he said.

Motivating the gathering to work towards a people-driven movement on organ donation, Mandaviya said, "The Health Ministry is whole-heartedly committed to supporting the goal of organ donation in all its endeavours."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor