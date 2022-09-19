Our experts have not recommended closure of schools: TN Health Minister

Chennai, Sep 19 Amid strong demands from several quarters for shutting down of schools due to the increase in fever cases, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the experts in the state have not recommended this measure.

Neighbouring Puducherry has recommended shutting down classes from 1 to 8 till September-end due to a high increase in fever cases.

PMK founder leader, Dr. S. Ramadoss, who is himself a medical doctor, has called for the state government to close down schools in the wake of increasing flu-like cases.

However, Ma Subramanian told reporters that there is "no unexpected increase in fever-like cases".

"This is the season of fever and we have adequate beds, doctors, and drugs. We have vacant beds and bed occupancy is not high. We have children among the infected but there is no need to panic. Most of the infected children recover in three days."

On Monday morning, Tamil Nadu reported 368 active cases of H1N1 and 280 cases of admission in hospitals due to dengue fever.

The minister said that not all H1N1 cases are admitted to hospitals and most of the patients are getting treated at their respective homes only. He also said that during the past two years, people were using masks and keeping safe distance and regular sanitisation of hands and this has led to the flu-like diseases not increasing in the state. However, after the Covid-19 protocols were relaxed, people began to throng public places leading to an increase in the spread of contagious diseases.

Ma Subramanian called upon the people to wear face masks, keep safe distancing, and sanitise hands regularly.

