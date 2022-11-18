Over 30 students at Hyderabad college fall ill due to suspected gas leak

Hyderabad, Nov 18 Over 30 girl students of a college in Hyderabad fell ill after a suspected gas leak in the college lab on Friday.

The affected girl students of Kasturba Gandhi College in West Maredpally, Secunderabad were hospitalised with complaints of breathlessness and dizziness.

The college authorities denied that there was any gas leak from college lab. They said foul smell from garbage dump on the college boundary wall led to students falling ill.

The school staff with the help of locals rushed the affected students to Geetha Nursing Home.

Police officials rushed to the college and began investigation.

After students complained of gas leak from lab, the college authorities surveyed the premises. They claimed that there was no gas leak.

