Over 37.67 mn people vaccinated for Covid-19 in Myanmar

Yangon, Jan 17 Myanmar had vaccinated more than 37.67 million people for Covid-19 as of Saturday, the ministry of health's latest data showed.

The figures comprised over 30.86 million people aged 18 and above and more than 6.8 million people aged under 18 years old, the ministry was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The health ministry confirmed three new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 633,753 on Monday.

Myanmar recorded a total of 19,490 deaths from Covid-19 and 614,221 recoveries as of Monday, according to the ministry.

The Southeast Asian country detected its first Covid-19 cases in March 2020.

