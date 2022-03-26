Over 800 essential medicines to get expensive from April

As fuel prices continue to rise, so do the prices of medicines. Prices of essential medicines will go up from April 1. Prices of about 800 drugs will increase by 10 per cent. Medicines used to treat high blood pressure, fever, heart disease, and skin diseases are becoming more expensive.

Essential drugs such as the painkiller and antibiotic phenytoin sodium, metronidazole will also be affected. The central government has given the green light for this. According to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the rise in wholesale prices has pushed up the prices of medicines.

Companies in the sector have been demanding an increase in drug prices since the Corona crisis. Finally, the NPPA approved a 10.7 per cent hike in drug prices. This will increase the cost of essential medicines. Prices of drugs needed to treat patients with moderate to severe coronary heart disease will also increase.