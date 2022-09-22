Over the Counter treatment can be life-threatening: KGMU study

Lucknow, Sep 22 Over the Counter (OTC) treatment could cost you your life. A study by the King George's Medical University (KGMU) has just proved this.

People tend to take sedatives, analgesics, antacids and laxatives for various common problems without any prescription from a medical practitioner. They may give relief for the moment, but in the long term, these drugs cause serious adverse drug reactions (ADR) and allergies, ulcers, tumours and infection. Some patients also suffer from instant drug reactions.

According to experts of pharmacovigilance at KGMU, the consumption of antibiotics used to treat infection, and nimesulide for pain, often creates complications and proves hazardous.

The most common antibiotics that are misused are Azithromycin, Ciprofloxacin, Augmentin, Ornidazole, Norfloxacin, Levofloxacin, Metronidazole, Ofloxacin, Amoxicillin, and Doxycycline. They should not be given without prescription.

Head, pharmacology department, KGMU, Prof A.K. Sachan said, "Patients often do not know about the contra-indications, dosages, interactions, warnings and precautions regarding the over the counter (OTC) drugs and get into trouble."

A faculty member at dermatology department, KGMU, Dr Swastika Suvirya, said, "I often see patients with serious implications of antibiotic resistance, skin problems, hypersensitivity and allergy because of overdose and indiscriminate use of common pain-relieving medicines, antibiotics and sedatives. Hence, patients should try to get medicine after consultation, and in case of emergency, medicines should be used after reading precautions. "

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor