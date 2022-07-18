Pakistan reports 492 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths

Islamabad, July 18 Pakistan reported 492 new Covid cases during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of infected to 1,546,744, the country's ministry of health said on Monday.

The ministry's figures showed that 30,445 people died from Covid in Pakistan with five more deaths recorded on Sunday.

Up to 20,361 tests for Covid were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 2.42 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, 169 active cases are in critical condition in the South Asian country.

