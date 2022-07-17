Pakistan reports 605 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Islamabad, July 17 Pakistan reported 605 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths during the last 24 hours, the country's ministry of health said on Sunday.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,546,252 after adding the new cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

According to the ministry's statistics, a total of 30,440 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with two more deaths recorded on Saturday.

On Saturday 21,233 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 2.85 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the ministry's statement.

Currently, there are 173 active cases that are in critical condition in the South Asian country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor