Pakistan reports 62 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death

Islamabad, April 12 Pakistan has reported 62 new Covid-19 cases and one more death, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the data released by the Ministry, the country's overall tally of Covid-19 cases has risen to 1,526,728, including 1,486,960 recoveries as on Monday.

There are 9,406 active cases in the country, including 269 patients who are in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry added that one patient succumbed to the virus on Monday, increasing the death toll to 30,362.

