Patients cast votes in Lok Sabha elections with hospital's help in Delhi

New Delhi, May 25 To strengthen democracy, the Manipal Hospital in Delhi's Dwarka area on Saturday helped patients cast their votes during the sixth and penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The hospital said this initiative aims to highlight the importance of voting as a fundamental duty of every responsible Indian citizen.

"

Meanwhile, people turned out in large numbers at the polling stations across the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi on Saturday.

The voting process began at 7 a.m. with more than 2.52 lakh first-time voters participating in this crucial phase of elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor