Perfext Nutraceutical All Set To Drive Growth: India’s Nutraceutical Market To Reach USD 18 Billion By 2025

India’s nutraceutical market is poised for extraordinary growth, expected to soar from its current valuation of USD 4-5 billion to USD 18 billion by 2025. Currently accounting for approximately 3.5% of the global market, India is making strides towards becoming a global leader in the sector. The robust growth, marked by an impressive annual growth rate of 13.6%, is largely driven by the rise of Ayurvedic players and a growing focus on preventive healthcare. With the Indian nutraceutical market set to witness unprecedented growth, the opportunities for innovation and impact are vast. Companies like Perfext Nutraceuticals are setting benchmarks for the industry, combining tradition and technology to create solutions that empower individuals and strengthen the nation’s health framework.

As India steps into a new era of wellness, the nutraceutical sector’s potential to transform lives remains boundless. The pandemic underscored the importance of preventive healthcare, bringing nutraceuticals to the forefront as a key economic partner in improving public health. With India increasingly embracing wellness and fitness, the country’s nutraceutical industry is uniquely positioned to address health challenges while contributing significantly to the nation’s GDP.

“India’s nutraceutical market is undergoing a transformation, fueled by heightened health consciousness and a shift towards natural, science-backed solutions. The integration of Ayurveda into modern nutraceutical products has not only boosted consumer trust but also positioned India as a vital player in this evolving industry,” said Mr Gurpreet Singh Chawla, Co-Founder of Perfext Nutraceuticals.

According to recent studies, incorporating ingredients like polyphenols, plant protease inhibitors, and whey protein into daily diets can enhance immunity and offer protection against illnesses, including those as severe as corona virus. However, despite these advancements, India remains a net importer of nutraceuticals, with USD 2.7 billion worth of imports compared to USD 1.5 billion in exports. Industry analysts predict a shift, as the sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% by 2023. Urbanization and the increasing adoption of healthier lifestyles have created a fertile ground for growth in the nutraceutical sector. Industry players are innovating to meet consumer demand by focusing on quality, transparency, and affordability.

Perfext Nutraceuticals, a pioneering name in the industry, has been at the forefront of these developments. “At Perfext, our mission is to bridge the gap between science and nature, offering holistic solutions that empower individuals to take charge of their health,” said the Co-Founder Mr Gaurav Khanna, “By combining the wisdom of Ayurveda with cutting-edge research, we aim to redefine modern wellness and make it accessible to all.”

Perfext Nutraceuticals has been instrumental in shaping the industry’s future through its innovative product portfolio. Recent launches include Perfext Life multivitamins, Ayurvedic ortho pain relief oil, and a cough syrup combo pack, all of which emphasize the power of Ayurveda in addressing diverse health concerns. These products supplement Perfext’s existing line of Ayurvedic multivitamins and multiminerals, designed to boost immunity and enhance overall strength for both men and women.

“Innovation and quality are the cornerstones of our approach. Our commitment to sustainability ensures that every product we create not only supports individual health but also aligns with environmental stewardship. Innovation, quality, sustainability, and empowerment embody the core values Perfext Nutraceuticals and these resonate with today’s consumers perfectly,” Co- Founder Dr Sunil Mittal added.

As the industry moves forward, the role of Ayurvedic players in driving growth cannot be overstated. “The fusion of ancient wisdom with modern science is not just a trend but a necessity. At Perfext, we see ourselves not just as manufacturers but as partners in our customers’ wellness journeys,” concluded Co- Founder Dr Sunil Mittal.