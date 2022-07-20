PM lauds collective efforts powering India's vaccination drive

New Delhi, July 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the collective efforts of scientists, doctors and nurses in powering India's vaccination drive.

As Microsoft founder Bill Gates congratulated him for crossing 200 crore vaccine doses mark, the Prime Minister, in his response, said: "India's vaccination drive is big on speed and scale. It has been powered by collective efforts of many, including scientists, doctors and nurses. At the same time, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science and taken their doses in a timely manner.

Gates had tweeted: "Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering #200crorevaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of COVID19."

On July 17, India crossed the milestone of administering 200 crore doses of Covid vaccines.

