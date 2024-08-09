Poor neighbourhood tied to increased ADHD symptoms in autistic youth

New Delhi, Aug 9 Autistic children born in underprivileged neighbourhoods are more likely to exhibit heightened attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms than those from more resource-rich areas, according to a new study.

This study, by researchers at the University of California-Davis’ MIND Institute, marks the first exploration of how neighbourhood factors impact ADHD symptoms in both autistic and non-autistic children. The findings could guide public policy changes aimed at improving health equity.

“We found that certain neighbourhood factors strongly correlate with ADHD symptoms in autistic children,” said Catrina Calub, the study’s first author and postdoctoral researcher at the UC Davis MIND Institute.

“Interestingly, this effect was not observed in typically developing children or those with other developmental disabilities. It suggests that autistic kids in resource-poor neighbourhoods experience more severe ADHD symptoms.”

ADHD symptoms, including inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsive behaviour, can lead to significant challenges in school, social relationships, and emotional well-being. These symptoms are also linked to an increased risk of substance use disorders and accidents.

The research utilised data on 246 children from two long-term studies tracking development from early childhood through adolescence. The researchers applied the Child Opportunity Index, which measures over 30 neighbourhood traits, including socioeconomics and access to education. Higher index scores are generally associated with better childhood health.

The analysis revealed that lower Child Opportunity Index scores at birth were a strong predictor of increased ADHD symptoms in adolescence, a pattern not seen in non-autistic children.

“These results are concerning,” said Calub. “Autistic children with ADHD face compounded challenges, and being born in low-income neighbourhoods exacerbates these difficulties. Our findings underscore the urgent need for more resources in underserved areas, especially for children with autism.”

The researchers call for larger, more diverse studies to further explore these associations and guide interventions that could mitigate the impact of neighbourhood disadvantage on ADHD symptoms.

