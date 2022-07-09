Portugal confirms first female case of monkeypox

Lisbon, July 9 The Portuguese Directorate-General for Health has confirmed the first monkeypox case in a woman.

The country had reported 473 monkeypox cases, all male patients, reports Xinhua news agency.

The majority of the cases were reported in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region, according to health authorities.

Monkeypox is common in wild animals like rodents and primates, and humans can also get infected with the virus.

Symptoms include skin rashes, fever, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

The rash eventually forms a scab, which later falls off, indicating that the person is no longer infectious.

